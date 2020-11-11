Signaturefd LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Seagate Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

