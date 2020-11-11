Signaturefd LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aegon by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aegon by 311.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 114,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AEG stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Aegon has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

