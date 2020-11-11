Signaturefd LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $123,207,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,007.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,128.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,721.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,687.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,843.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

