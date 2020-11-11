Signaturefd LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 44.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.