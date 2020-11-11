Signaturefd LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.