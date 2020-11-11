Signaturefd LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

