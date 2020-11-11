Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion and a PE ratio of 34.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

