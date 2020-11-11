Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

