Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders sold 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

