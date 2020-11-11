Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 28.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $152.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

