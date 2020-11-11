Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,037 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2,057.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -200.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

