Signaturefd LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.