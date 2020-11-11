Signaturefd LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,983 shares of company stock worth $5,995,075 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

