Signaturefd LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 60.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

Square stock opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.42 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $201.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

