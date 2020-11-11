Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,602 shares of company stock worth $43,838,761. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

