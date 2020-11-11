Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WPP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in WPP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WPP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

