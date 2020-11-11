Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

