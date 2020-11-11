Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

GLW stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.