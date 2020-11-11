Signaturefd LLC Sells 122 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after acquiring an additional 182,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after acquiring an additional 249,725 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total value of $8,742,519.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares in the company, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,445 shares of company stock worth $37,842,807 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

