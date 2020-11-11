Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,730 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

TWO opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWO. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

