Signaturefd LLC Sells 51 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,970,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,243.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,279.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,144.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

