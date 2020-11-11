Signaturefd LLC Sells 644 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Relx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Relx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 76,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Relx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Relx by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

