Signaturefd LLC Sells 755 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in ENI by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ENI by 41.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on E. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:E opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

