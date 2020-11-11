Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SILC. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. Silicom has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silicom by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Silicom by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silicom by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

