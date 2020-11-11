Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,302,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 87.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 59,187 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 241,067 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 324,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

