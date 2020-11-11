SL Green Realty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 11,227 call options on the company. This is an increase of 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,233 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

