Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Down 9% Following Insider Selling

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) fell 9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $52.59. 1,975,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,718,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

Specifically, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,834,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $1,389,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,863,704. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smartsheet by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

