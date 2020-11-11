Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 161287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

Specifically, insider Bruce Morrison bought 27,356 shares of Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £25,988.20 ($33,953.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Smartspace Software plc will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

