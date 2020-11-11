SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.05

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $16.99. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 4,667 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCAF. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.