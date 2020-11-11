Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Solar Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 35,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

