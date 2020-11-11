South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Ernest S. Pinner Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of South State stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.16. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of South State by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $3,601,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

