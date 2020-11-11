Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.72. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

