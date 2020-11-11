Spectrum Brands (SPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPB stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.