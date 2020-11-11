Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,939,625.00.

SPT opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 229,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

