SSR Mining (SSRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

