STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.53 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $83.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after buying an additional 313,007 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,380,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 311,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $13,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

