Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stantec from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of STN stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1186 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 129.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,024,000 after buying an additional 892,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,522,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,843,000 after buying an additional 146,342 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 21.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 152,675 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 751,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

