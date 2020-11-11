Stantec Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

STN stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,024,000 after buying an additional 892,447 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,941,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,227,000 after buying an additional 287,837 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 152,675 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,522,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,843,000 after buying an additional 146,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

