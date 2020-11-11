Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $8,051.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003231 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000662 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00032489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,546,075 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

