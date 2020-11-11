Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$43.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.03. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.34 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

In related news, Director Karen Laflamme bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.51 per share, with a total value of C$44,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,550.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

