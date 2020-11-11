Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) – Desjardins lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$43.35 on Monday. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.34 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 5.06.

In other news, Director Karen Laflamme purchased 1,000 shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,550.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

