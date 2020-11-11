Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Issues Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

OTCMKTS STXS opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

In related news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $61,947.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

