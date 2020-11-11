Steven B. Wolgin Acquires 1,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,945.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 81.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

