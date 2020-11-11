Stipend (SPD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $17,948.32 and $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

