Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the typical daily volume of 354 call options.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

