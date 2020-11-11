Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average daily volume of 637 call options.

NETGEAR stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $894.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 14,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $489,481.04. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

