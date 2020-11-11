Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,252 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 61,877.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 517.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,086 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $14,503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 16.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

