Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 54,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,176 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of SABR opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,996,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 16,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,442 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,531,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,120 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.