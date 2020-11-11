Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 53,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,504 call options.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

NYSE WPX opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

