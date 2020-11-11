StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BANX opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.99 million, a PE ratio of 320.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

